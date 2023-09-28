RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –Earlier this week, the Salvation Army of the Black Hills hosted a Shop with a Cop event.

Officers from the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Rapid City Police took time out their day to hang out with the kids.

Shirts, socks, shoes and more, these officers are helping kids get all of the stuff they need.

“They picked out a few kids from the reservation and we’re able to take them and get clothes for them and shoes. It’s just been a good experience to be a part of that,” Oglala Sioux Tribe Criminal Investigator Felix Nez said.

The officers got to shop with kids from Pre-Kindergarten all the way through High School, and you could feel the excitement.

“I got some pretty shoes and a SpongeBob and Hello Kitty shirt, and some really cool pants that match them. Happy, I feel happy,” Student Diana Lopez said.

This Shop with a Cop event has been going on since 2010. Where individuals from all across the reservation as well as here in Rapid City will be able to shop along with a cop to get some of those necessities that they don’t have.

This is also an opportunity for children to make a connection with local officers.

“It’s awesome that they’re doing that, mainly because of the way law enforcement is being viewed. And you know that helps out between the law enforcement and the children that are growing up on the reservation,” Nez said.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills expects nearly 70 kids to take part in this event.