SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles.

Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events.

“The kids show up and they are paired with an officer and they just go out and shop for themselves, their family, their friends, so it’s always a good time,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls police said.

This year’s sponsors, Walmart, Target and FleetFarm, worked with local organizations to select the local kids taking part in the shopping events.