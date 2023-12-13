RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Badges for Hope is underway this week in Rapid City.

It’s a time when first responders get to help gets do a little shopping for items they might need and want for the holiday season.

It’s also a positive experience for these kids to know that these first responders are here for them.

“So we want to give those youth that opportunity to see the good side of the first responders and we want to see and want the officers to also have, you know, a good experience and see the positive side to their community,” Dustin Calhoun said.

Badges for Hope continues tonight and tomorrow night as these first responders build partnerships with the youth in the community.