SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may notice some extra police officers at the Empire Mall this weekend. Ten lucky kids, selected by The Banquet, will be joining officers to do some Christmas shopping at Dicks Sporting Goods.

“Some kids that maybe are not able to provide gifts for themselves or family members. Families are able to do something nice,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Each child will receive a $100 gift card to buy whatever they’d like.