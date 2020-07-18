‘Shop & Stroll’ event brings people to DTSF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers with Downtown Sioux Falls hosted the first-ever “Shop & Stroll” as part of their annual Crazy Days event.

Organizers with Downtown Sioux Falls closed off parts of Phillips Avenue for the event Saturday. They have hosted different activities and promotions throughout the day and have encouraged people to come out safely.

“This is the first time we’ve closed Phillips Avenue like this for this type of event. It’s the first ever Shop And Stroll. This idea came from promoting a long-time running promotion called Crazy Days, which is where businesses have great deals and great discounts. And we wanted to make sure that shoppers felt safe to go to retailers and restaurants, and open up the streets to encourage social distancing while also having some fun activities and programs to bring people down here. And just have a really great experience in the middle of Phillips Avenue in Downtown,” Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. Sadie Swier said.

The Shop and Stroll event will go until 10 p.m. Saturday. Phillips Avenue will reopen shortly after.