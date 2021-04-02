Shop local Easter weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls also lands on Easter weekend this year.

Like many businesses, Chelsea’s Boutique has seen less foot traffic than usual over the last year. But with warm weather on the way and COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, the downtown Sioux Falls store is starting to see business pick up.

“There’s still kind of a fine line between what is safe and what makes people comfortable and keeps people comfortable. And really that’s our utmost goal. So we’re just doing the best that we can and we’re doing well,” Becky Squyre said.

Fashion and merchandise manager Becky Squyer says an important part of bringing customers in is getting creative. And that’s exactly how the boutique will celebrate first Friday and Easter weekend.

“If you make a purchase with us, you get to draw a little egg at the checkout here and there are discounts inside anywhere from 10 to 50% off your purchase,” Squyer said.

And if you need some help picking out new items or you’re not sure where to start, free personal styling sessions will be given out as well.

Customers who receive a personal styling session will get their own private space inside the style lounge to try out new items.

You’ll find additional holiday and first Friday deals at businesses throughout downtown Sioux Falls. Squyer’s hope is that the weekend sales and warm weather will bring customers out to shop.

“It’s all about supporting small businesses right now. I think that that is just at the end of the day, the most important thing to do. We love downtown and we love our downtown community,” Squyer said.

For a list of the businesses offering special deals in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend, click here.