SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You have the opportunity to participate in a unique shopping event in downtown Sioux Falls this weekend.

Grab your friends for a weekend of shopping to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

“Our Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is a fun opportunity to grab your pals and come downtown and visit some of our beautiful, local boutiques, shop, treat yourself,” owner, Terra Shepherd Boutique & Apothecary, Sara Jamison said.

It’s an event organized by 10 downtown boutiques.

At each shop will be different discounts, drinks, and other special events.

“We are going to do a fashion show that we are super excited about, it’s a spring fashion show, so we have a numerous amount of models, each of them are going to get four outfits and represent different lines we are running,” culture and experience manager, Chelsea’s, Emma Kuiper said.

“Any purchase at all qualifies you to win a $50 gift card and that’s on top of the grand prize for completing the boutique crawl and then we also have a succulent bar, so for $20 you can come in and pick out two different live plants, pick out a pot and then we provide the soil and the decorative rocks,” model/stylist, MK Threads, Shannon Thiessen said.

If you visit each participating boutique and get your postcard stamped, you’ll be entered to win a grand prize worth $500.

“I think it’s great to draw in more business downtown and people who maybe wouldn’t otherwise come downtown get a feel for what it’s like,” Thiessen said.

A shopping experience highlighting what downtown has to offer.

“We have an amazing customer base but events like these inevitably bring new people and new faces through the door, which is especially welcome and exciting any time of year but especially in February when things are slow,” Jamison said.

The boutique crawl is Saturday and Sunday, however the special events are only on Saturday. For a list of all the participating businesses, click here.