Shop for a good cause this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You can help support a local organization this weekend simply by going shopping. Dress for Success is hosting its fall closet sale.

From shoes, to coats, to jewelry – there’s a lit bit of everything ready for shoppers at this weekend’s closet sale.

It opened to the public this morning at the EmBe downtown location at 11th and Dakota.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

“It’s a great way to replenish your wardrobe but then also make a donation to support what we do because our services are free for the clients that we serve and free for the agencies that refer them and so we do need to keep funding those services,” volunteer and client coordinator, Julia Price Lee said.

Courtney Middendorff volunteers as a career and suiting coach and knows the impact these services provide for women.

“A lot of women have the barrier of not having the correct attire for the interview process and then for the employment itself. I think Julia mentioned we need a lot of non-skid shoes and those are expensive, so if we can provide that for women so that they don’t have to step over that hurdle to get that job that they need to support their family, that’s one small way we can help them,” career and suiting coach, Courtney Middendorff said.

You can shop until 7:00 Friday night and then again starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

“It’s one way our community can come together and support the women here in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas, I think it’s great because you can get a great deal, some fantastic jewelry, a new sweater, a new bag, and then all the proceeds go back to providing those women in the community with what they need,” Middendorff said.

Making this a way to help support women be successful in their futures.

On Saturday you can shop the sale from 9 am to noon, there will then be a bag sale from 1:00-4:00 p.m.