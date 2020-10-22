Shooting victim has life threatening injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released more information on a shooting we first told you about Wednesday on the east side of Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News now knows one man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries that started out as a fight between two men, but the fight escalated and ended with one man being shot.

Authorities say a woman’s 33-year-old boyfriend had been babysitting a 3-year-old boy at a home near 26th and Sycamore.

That’s when police say a 31-year-old ex-boyfriend entered the picture.

“The ex-boyfriend showed up and started a fight with the current boyfriend. At a certain point, a gun was produced and was fired,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

The ex-boyfriend was struck in the neck, and went to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say he is still in the hospital and his condition hasn’t changed as of this point.

They still have a lot of unanswered questions.

Clemens says there was a three year old child in the home at the time of the shooting. The boy was taken to a safe place.

“We’ve been able to talk to the the current boyfriend, we haven’t been able to talk to the ex-boyfriend obviously, I think it stemmed over like some type of visitation issues or something to that effect,” Clemens said.

Police are still investigating the case and there are no charges at this time.