Shooting suspect held on $500,000 cash only bond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The suspect accused of shooting four people in Sioux Falls was on parole and police were attempting to find him just a day before Mondays shootings.

45-year-old Alton Bear is facing a long list of charges, including 1st and 2nd degree murder. Bear made his first court appearance Tuesday in Minnehaha County.

Police say Bear was involved in two shootings yesterday, the one we initially reported on yesterday afternoon in the 900 block of North Prairie Avenue.

But police didn’t learn about the second shooting, until hours later when a woman returned home around 8 last night, only to find her husband had been shot dead.

“I’m sure that’s completely overwhelming for them and their family we feel for them,” Captain Mike Cowill of Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Tuesday investigators were back on the scene, of what now is believed to be, where Alton Bear mistakenly got into the wrong home while he was looking for another person.

“When he made entry into that home, he was confronted by the homeowner who he startled, there was a short altercation and he did shoot the homeowner one time in the head,” Cowill said.

40-year-old Tracy Saboe didn’t survive.

From there police say Bear went down the street and entered a nearby home on North Prairie and opened fire on three people.

“The first shooting victim was a 30-year-old male shot in the face and the right shoulder, we believe that individual was the intended target of the shooting,” Cowill said.

Investigators say Bear was looking for the 30-year-old who may have assaulted one of his family members.

According to police, Bear also shot an 18-year-old woman in the left arm and a 52-year-old woman in the head.

“All three were transported to the hospital where they received treatment, at this time they are all expected to recover,” Cowill said.

Bear is being held in jail on $500,000 cash only bond.