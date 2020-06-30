Shooting suspect has extensive criminal history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 45-year-old Alton Ray Bear, who is accused of shooting four people in Sioux Falls, has a long criminal history. A look through his 28-page background check reveals he pleaded guilty to 19 offenses from 1994 to 2019; these include possession of a controlled substance, simple assault, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, attempting to elude police, forgery and reckless driving. He was also convicted in 2002 of simple assault.

pleaded guilty in February 2019 to possession of a controlled substance

pleaded guilty in February 2019 to simple assault

pleaded guilty again in September 2016 (9/15) to simple assault

pleaded guilty in September 2016 (9/13) to simple assault -pleaded guilty in October 2013 to eluding

pleaded guilty in November 2010 to driving under the influence

pleaded guilty in August 2007 to not having a driver’s license

pleaded guilty in February 2007 to ingesting an intoxicant other than an alcoholic beverage

pleaded guilty in October 2006 to forgery

pleaded guilty in July 2006 to possessing marijuana

pleaded guilty in July 2006 to attempting to elude police

pleaded guilty in July 2006 to not having a driver’s license

pleaded guilty in July 2006 to not having proper license plates

pleaded guilty in July 2006 to ingesting an intoxicant other than an alcoholic beverage-pleaded guilty in April 2003 to obstructing police, jailer or a firefighter

was convicted at trial in October 2002 of simple assault

pleaded guilty in June 2001 to having an altered or invalid license

pleaded guilty in December 1996 to aggravated assault

pleaded guilty in May 1995 to simple assault

pleaded guilty in September 1994 to reckless driving

“Alton is also a individual who is on parole for previous assaultive behavior, and parole did put an attempt to locate out for him on June 28th,” said Capt. Mike Colwill with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Colwill says that doesn’t make Bear an absconder, but the suspect was still someone investigators were looking for.

“So technically I don’t believe they would classify him as an absconder because they didn’t obtain a warrant for him as such, but they did enter him as someone who they were attempting to locate and speak with,” Colwill said.