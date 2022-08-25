SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jurors in the Max Bolden trial have found him guilty of two charges in the shooting death of a man in Sioux Falls.

The group from Minnehaha County returned its verdict Thursday afternoon.

Bolden was accused of shooting 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III twice in the head, killing Donahue in downtown Sioux Falls in October of 2019. Investigators say the two men knew each other and didn’t get along.

Bolden was on the run for more than a year. Authorities caught up with him in March 2021 in Tennessee.

Bolden was found guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek was in court when the verdict was read; look for updates on the case in this story.