Shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A shooting in Rapid City Friday morning is being investigated as an attempted murder.

Gun shots were heard around 8:40 a.m. Friday morning in the northern part of town. Police found a vehicle that witnesses saw leaving the scene. The vehicle was stopped and a woman was detained as police continued to investigate.

Officers went to a home in the 800 block of Halley Avenue where the shots were reported. It was determined a male suspect was inside the residence with a handgun. When he was ordered out of the residence, he refused to comply.

The police report says an officer entered the home to retrieve the gun when the man went into another area of the house. The suspect continued to ignore ordered to exit the house, and the police entered to detain him.

The man was identified as 30-year-old William Dachtler of Rapid City.

Witnesses say the incident started outside the home between Dachtler and a woman. As she tried leaving the area, Dachtler allegedly shot at her car. No one was hurt.

Dachtler was arrested on several charges including attempted second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a vehicle and felony violation of a no contact order.

The incident is still under investigation.