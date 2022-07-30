SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators received witness statements that led them to pursue a suspect vehicle through the streets of Sioux Falls.

Our KELOLAND News crew captured video of several police cars giving chase near the scene of the shooting.

Police say they eventually arrested the driver. But because this is an ongoing investigation, they are not releasing any other details.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.