Shooting leaves Des Moines family of four dead

DES MOINES, I.A. (KELO) -- Authorities have identified four people found dead inside a West Des Moines home Saturday morning.

Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department were sent around 10 a.m. to a location where they found the bodies.

Police identified the bodies two adults in their forties, a 15-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.

Police said they all died of apparent gunshot wounds but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

"The key point here is that this investigation will take some time. I know there are a lot of questions about what happened here, and we're working toward developing answers to those questions. The key thing is that there is no ongoing threat to the community's safety," Dan Wade with West Des Moines Police Department said.

Authorities said other family members – two adults and two children – were staying at the home as guests. When the victims were discovered, one of the survivors ran outside looking for help.

Wade said the survivor found someone walking through the neighborhood and that person then called 911.