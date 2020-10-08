Shooting investigation, crash blocking traffic at Marion Road near 57th Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a shooting and crash near 57th Street and Marion Road Thursday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots near 57th Street and Baneberry Dr. A second call came a few seconds after for a crash at 57th Street and Marion Road.

One man was found with the car and sent to the hospital for injuries.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

Police say traffic may be impacted as Marion Road from W. 56th Street to W. 57th Street is being blocked off for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.