Shooting death marks 1st homicide of year in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Officers responded at 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars. The victim was found lying in a street and later died at a local hospital.

Police said in a release there is “limited information related to who else was involved and what transpired.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy. Minneapolis recorded 97 homicides in 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.