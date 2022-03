SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after someone shot out of a car at another vehicle while both were moving.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on East 8th Street.

The victims had left a gas station and noticed a car following them. The car eventually pulled up next to them and police say someone started firing a gun.

The victim’s vehicle was hit three times, and none of the five people inside were hurt.

Police are still looking for the shooter.