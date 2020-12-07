Shoe sale leads to assault by 2×4; 24-year-old arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An online shoe sale meeting turned into an assault early Monday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Department Sgt. Aaron Benson said Thomas Quaye, 24, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and false impersonation.

A 22-year-old man was meeting Quaye to discuss the sale of a pair of Jordan shoes. During a scheduled meeting, three people tried assaulting the victim and take his wallet. The victim brought a friend with him to the meeting who grabbed the victim’s wallet and the suspect’s car keys which each fell to the ground.

The victim was then followed by Quaye to an apartment. That’s where Quaye started to assault the victim with a 2×4, police said. The victim was hit on the head with the 2×4 but did not need hospitalization for his injuries.

Police responded to the fight disturbance call in the 6200 block of West 43rd Street. A woman was able to get the 2×4 away from Quaye.