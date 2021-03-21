Shipping delay pushes back completion of Watertown terminal

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Authorities say a shipping delay in steel has pushed back the timeline for construction of the new Watertown Regional Airport terminal.

Airport Manager Todd Syhre says the delay will require an extra month or so for construction, likely moving completion to early next year. Construction on the 25,000-square-foot terminal began in November. Syhre says other aspects of the project, including completion of the foundation and elevator shaft, are on schedule.

The Watertown Public Opinion reports that the new building is expected to cost between $17 million to $20 million.