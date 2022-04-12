VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says students at Sioux Valley High School are safe after an incident Tuesday morning.

The school’s superintendent, Laura K. Schuster, sent out a message to parents and guardians following an incident at 9:46 a.m.:

We had a dangerous situation with a high school student here at school in which we had to call a “shelter in place” for all students and staff. Law enforcement was called, is on the scene, and the situation is under control. ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE.

It is unclear what happened at this time.