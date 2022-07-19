VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings County are asking for the public’s help in finding those who tampered with a car.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in Volga between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Someone loosened three lug nuts on the rear driver’s side tire.

The damage was found as the car was being driven, but the driver was able to maintain control. The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or Brookings Area Crimestoppers at 605-692-STOP (7867).