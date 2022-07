MINER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Miner County are searching for a stolen pickup.

The Miner County Sheriff’s Office says it was taken from the Carthage area early Monday morning. It’s described as a blue 1997 Chevy with the license plate 43A702.

Authorities believe there may be a dirt bike in the bed of the pickup.

Officials ask that if you see the pickup, do not approach it. Call 911 and report its location.