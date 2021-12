SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is urging drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in winter weather conditions on Sunday.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s office says although there has been little perception today, it has still been enough to cause slippery roads leading to numerous accidents along I-29.

Photo courtesy of Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Minnehaha County’s Sheriff office has responded to several accidents on I-90 on Sunday.

Cars in the ditch along I-90.