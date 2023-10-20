PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is warning the public about the most recent scam.

Bogus letters have been sent to homeowners stating that they owe money on property taxes. The heading on the letter shows that it is from the Pennington County Public Judgment Records and while it may look official, it is not.

The sheriff’s office warns residents not to contact anyone and not to call any numbers mentioned in the letter. It is a scam and the sender is attempting to get money.

If a resident has paid property taxes, or they don’t have property or have not verified their property tax status with the county where the property tax is located, they should be very skeptical.

Anyone who receives mail or phone calls demanding money, should always talk to a family member or friend first before responding. because help them from being scammed.

The valid source to check your valid property status is: pennco.org/dept/treasurer