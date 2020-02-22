Sheriff: Small single-engine plane crashes in central MN, killing 1 passenger

This photo shows a similar model and year of the aircraft. (credit: AIRMART)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a small single-engine airplane went down in central Minnesota, killing one occupant around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The plane is registered to a Bloomington man who has a commercial pilot’s license. According to flight records, it is a 1995 Beechcraft A36.

Deputies say the plane crashed in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, about 30 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Multiple agencies are at the crash site, which is just south of the Crow River, near St. Michael, in a remote area of the reserve, according to Wright County authorities.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Saturday of a Beech A36 airplane in Rogers, Minnesota. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 22, 2020

“Our deepest sympathy goes to the friends and family of the deceased,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said, “we will continue to work with federal and local investigators to gather additional information.”