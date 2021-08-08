Sheriff: No one survived SE Minnesota small plane crash

VICTORIA, Minn. – Officials say a single-engine plane crashed into an unoccupied home in Minnesota and no one onboard survived.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie’s Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. Saturday when it crashed into the home in Victoria, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Reports state that Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said no one on the aircraft survived and that no one was injured on the ground.

Kamerud said during a news conference Saturday that he didn’t know what caused the crash or how many people were onboard the plane. The FAA says it was a single-engine Mooney M20, which can carry up to four people.