SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A closer look at who’s behind bars at the Minnehaha County Jail reveals various repeat offenders.

For example, Jodi Lee Altheide was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon. She was arrested on warrants for possession of a controlled drug or substance, violation of a protection or no contact order and failure to vacate. She is also charged with false impersonation to deceive law enforcement. Her criminal history includes guilty pleas for simple assault and petty theft.

Brandi Skye Clairmont was booked Thursday morning into the jail. She was arrested on a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. Her criminal history includes guilty pleas for simple assault and petty theft as well.

“The last I checked, we had about, over 40% of our jail population were people that were on some level of supervision, whether that’s probation or parole,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

As for what can be done to reduce the number of repeat offenders, Milstead points to accountability.

“I think one of the things we do is we hold offenders more accountable for the crimes they commit,” Milstead said.

Decisions have consequences, and the sheriff doesn’t want that overlooked.

“In my view, if someone was released from prison early, on the condition that you behave and you follow all the laws, well then they go out and they’re using meth and stealing cars, what’s the consequence?” Milstead said. “And we need to make sure that there’s strong consequences.”

He says it’s paramount to be tough on crime.

“We have to stay that way, and we have to kind of be really cautious about going down the road of reforming justice to the point like some of these communities, in particular on the west coast and the east coast,” Milstead said. “They’re decriminalizing crime, and it’s a failure.”

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken discussed the issue of repeat offenders last month.