SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week, lawmakers will decide if South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached.

This comes after the House Select Committee voted 6-2 not to recommend impeachment.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joe Boever with his car near Highmore on a September night in 2020.

Last year the AG was sentenced on two misdemeanor charges related to his driving that night.

The state has released hundreds of files related to the investigation.

The 911 call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on September 12th, 2020.

The late Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek responded to the scene.

In an interview with North Dakota investigators, Sheriff Volek said Ravnsborg told him he thought he had hit something.

Volek said cars hit deer in the area constantly.

“I’ve had deer accidents where it knocked the windshield out. I’ve had also deer come right through the windshield. And expecting to look for a body? I was not,” Former Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek said.

Volek did see a light in the grass about five feet away from him but thought it was part of Ravnsborg’s car.

“You know, I looked at it. It looked like a light bulb out of the car. I didn’t go down and pick it up. I wish I’d taken a picture of it,” Volek said.

He also told investigators he wished he would have walked a little bit farther.

“Why didn’t I see the damn body?” Volek said.

Earlier this year, North Dakota investigators testified they believed Ravnsborg saw Boever the night he was struck.

“If he would’ve told you that he hit somebody, would it have been different? Yep, we damn well wouldn’t have left,” Volek said.

Volek died last year in North Carolina.

According to this obituary, he served in law enforcement for more than 40 years.