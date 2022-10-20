SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Violent crime has become a major problem across the nation, and in Rapid City.



Pennington County Sheriff-elect Brian Mueller is turning to South Dakota’s delegation for help.

In 2020 and 2021 Rapid City Police responded to a record number of homicides. This year there have already been 6 homicides.

Incoming Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller says many of the crimes have something in common.

“Drugs, specifically methamphetamine and alcohol are a factor in nearly every one of these that we have,” Mueller said.

“The amount of fentanyl use in Rapid City is on the rise. In 2019, 128 grams of fentanyl that was seized and last year, 960 grams were seized. Mueller says the community is on track to break that record this year.”

“The number of cases we are seeing at their level has definitely increased. Not only with the number of arrests, but the number of saves that we have with Narcan that is carried by the Sheriff’s Office, the Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department,” Mueller said.

“When I talk to chiefs or when I talk to sheriffs they tell me, the crime in our communities is because you guys haven’t secured the border and I haven’t heard it once, I haven’t heard it ten times, I’ve probably heard it a hundred times,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

With an increase in violent crime and homicides in South Dakota’s second largest city, Mueller says time is critical.

“We can do what we can do on a local level but without some help from that Southern Border, it’s going to be an uphill battle for us,” Mueller said.

KELOLAND News reached out to the Libertarian Candidate for US Representative Collin Duprel. We will update the story if we hear back.