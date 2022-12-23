SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking people not to travel this morning as highways remain ‘impassable.’

“Plows will not resume until later this morning, if they are able to do so at all. Conditions remain life threatening. If you get stranded you will need to literally be rescued. If you are stranded, stay with your vehicle and prepare to be there for a long period of time,” the sheriff’s office tweeted early Friday morning.

No travel is advised in Lincoln County as well.

The Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that plows have been unable to get through some of the snow drifts and several roads and intersections remain impassable.

Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

“If you are an essential worker, Cliff Ave seems to be the only road open at this time,” the post read.

As of Friday morning, Interstate 90 remains closed from Rapid City to the Albert Lea, Minnesota. Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border is also closed.

South Dakota 511 shows many roads either closed or impassable.

Watching out for frostbite

With temperatures well below zero and windchill making it feel even colder, it’s important to keep in mind the signs of frostbite.

Thursday, windchills in KELOLAND could cause frostbite within 10 minutes of being outside.

Doctors say tingling and pain can be the first sign of frostbite.

Seek medical attention if your skin begins to change colors or blisters.

You can read more on frostbite here.

Winter Storm Emergency

Thursday night, Governor Kristi Noem declared a winter storm emergency and activated the South Dakota National Guard.

The National Guard will assist in bringing firewood to South Dakota tribes who have been in dire need of help for the last two weeks.

Thursday, 67 families on the Rosebud Reservation were without propane and senior general manager of Sicangu, Travis Eagle Deer, said that number is likely to grow.

The Rosebud coroner confirmed that one person has died due to the cold. There have been nine calls of reported deaths this week.

Earlier this week, the Rosebud Sioux Tribe reported having 10-to-20 foot snow drifts.

On the Pine Ridge reservation, shelters have been opened in Wanblee, Oglala Service, Wanblee CAP and Wounded Knee CAP.

Food distribution is also available at the following locations:

Pass Creek District Service Center

Medicine Root District Service Center

LaCreek District Service Center

Porcupine District Service Center

Wounded Knee District Service Center

Wakpamni District Service Center

White Clay District Service Center

Pine Ridge District Service Center

Eagle Nest District Service Center

The Cheynne River Sioux Tribe also has emergency shelters in Eagle Butte, Green Grass, White Horse, Cherry Creek, Dupree, Bear Creek, LaPlant, and Takini & Bridger.

In western South Dakota, hundreds of travelers are stranded in Pennington County.

With so many people looking for lodging, a church in New Underwood has been accepting travelers to stay in the church.