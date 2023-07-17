Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — A two-year road project in Rapid City will be getting underway soon.

Over on Sheridan Lake Road the expansion in lanes will be to provide safer, and more efficient travel.

For those who attend school on the South West side of Rapid City, a new construction project could save you time on your commute.

“At the Catron intersection and the Corral intersection, we’re taking one lane which now allows left turning movements in the heaviest directions, either going East on Catron or going to the school down Corral. We’re going to make those two left-turning lanes,” Avid4 President John Van Beek said.

Before work can start on Sheridan Lake Road, the Breakout Project, which is the outside walls and sidewalks along the road, will need to be completed first.

This two-year project is looking to have updates done by May 2024 as school ends. And by May 2025, it should be fully functional for all drivers.

“And we’re just asking people to be patient and take your time. Find alternate routes if you can, we’re coordinating with the school district,” City Engineer Roger Hall said.

Another concern is how power will affect those living in the area — Black Hills Power says it will be prepared.

“Almost in advance of that breakout project, so the disruption to power service I think is what you’re getting at, they’re going to sequence things in such a manner, that it’ll be just limited shutdowns when services are tied back in,” Van Beek said.

“This is obviously one of our choke points in Rapid City, and I think when we’re all done everybody will be very appreciative of the work we’re doing,” Hall said.

As the community continues to grow, so too will the roads.

As the project gets underway this fall, the city will be providing updates online, and if you would like to find those updates here.