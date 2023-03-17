SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a few people were up before the sun Friday, not for work but to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Shenanigans starts its St. Patrick’s Day festivities bright and early.

“In the years at the mall, we always had people waiting at the door. Now, we just kind of unlock the doors and people filter in,” Shenanigans General Manager Andy Rose said.

Rose says this has been a Shenanigans tradition for decades.

“The Cartwrights told me they’ve been here for 30 straight years at 7:30 in the morning on St. Patrick’s Day,” Rose said.

A morning full of green beer… and the food to match.

“We’ve got green eggs and ham, of course, it’s a staple. We’ve got our famous Reubens. We’re also serving a breakfast pizza with green eggs on it,” Rose said.

“It’s a good time and it’s St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s Friday,” Sioux Falls resident Jon Ertz said.

Just a few of the reasons Jon Ertz is part of the crowd.

“The Cartwrights are here and this is one of the few hometown bars left,” Ertz said

“We’re the largest town – Sioux Falls – but it’s still a small town and you get the feel of that. It’s a good feeling,” Sioux Falls resident Rick Fields said.

It’s that sentiment that brought Fields to Shenanigans.

“You always meet all kinds of people here that you haven’t seen in a long time,” Fields said.

The Cartwright Brothers are starting the day playing to a near full house and Rose says it’ll only get busier as the day goes on.

“On the actual day, with the NCAA Tournament, the people in town for the State A’s, it’ll just continue to get busier. We have a great band lineup all day. It’s going to be a great day,” Rose said.

As for how Ertz will spend the rest of his day…

“Probably go take a nap. My wife and I are probably going out later. I didn’t even lie to her about coming here (laugh),” Ertz said.

If you missed out on the early morning fun, Shenanigans will do it again Saturday, beginning at 7:30 a.m.