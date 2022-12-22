SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several crashes were reported from the white-out conditions on Wednesday, according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Several shelters have been opened for stranded drivers in New Underwood and Wall. Officials say some had to be rescued from roads between Wall and Rapid City last night. Officials believe everyone has been accounted for.

Interstate 90 is closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, once again. Law enforcement urges everyone to stay home if you do not have to go anywhere.