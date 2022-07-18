SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re trying to stay cool with this heat, but that can be harder for some people than it is for others.

Leaders at the Union Gospel Mission and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House say they are seeing more people using the facilities during the summer months.

“It’s really hard for people to breathe when the humidity is so high, so we have seen a lot of people come in to shelter from the heat this summer,” said Madeline Shields, executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“They sit for an hour, 30 minutes and just cool off, drink water, have some food, get nourished and get back out there,” said Eric Weber, CEO of Union Gospel Mission.

Both shelters provide water and food for those looking to come in and cool off from high temperatures outside.

“We have ability for anyone to come in and take a shower, have cold water, we have ice water in our day rooms and in our overnight rooms, we have snacks during our daytime hours,” Shields said.

“People think ‘oh it’s just water,’ but actually it’s water that saves lives,” Weber said.

Wesley Rison and David Schwartz are guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Union Gospel Mission, respectively.

“It’s automatically good to have that resource because you can’t get help outside, out there on the streets, can’t get no help, so this helps- this here is good,” Rison said.

“You can get a whole lot of love and a whole lot of warmth and cool off and just be better, feel better about who you are,” Schwartz said.

Both shelters say they are in need of volunteers and donations; you can find links to each here and here.