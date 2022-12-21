SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is locked into a deep freeze for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will sink below zero and stay there in eastern KELOLAND through Christmas Eve.

Wind chills are expected to reach -30 to -50 across South Dakota.

When the dangerous cold sets in, people show up in droves for the nightly check-in at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Dison, a shelter guest, walks everywhere he goes during the day.

“Throughout the entire town, and back and forth in the cold, and it’s miserable, absolutely miserable,” Guest Dison said.

Ajak was at the shelter Tuesday night with his hands wrapped up after being treated at the hospital for frostbite.

“I was walking in the cold,” Guest Ajak said.

“We have many people who come here who are injured and hurt, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally, and our staff deal with these people every single night and they are kind and they’re compassionate,” Bishop Dudley Hospitality House executive director Madeline Shields said.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House has a capacity of 155 overnight guests.

Shields says the shelter is doing everything it can to make sure everyone is safe from the harsh winter weather.

“We work really closely with the Union Gospel Mission, with other agencies here in Sioux Falls to make sure that everyone has a place that is safe,” Shields said.

The shelter means everything to Dyson, even as he navigates homelessness heading into the holidays.

“It’s sad, but also at the same time, I try not to look at it in a negative way. I’m positive about everything every day. That’s all we can be,” Dison said.

Shields says the biggest challenge right now is keeping enough winter clothing on hand.

The shelter needs coats sizes 2X to 4X and winter gloves and hats.