SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind valentine for someone special, some dogs and cats might be able to help you out.

Dogs and cats at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society are helping make shelter pet valentines.

“We basically will paint the bottom of their paw and that little paw print is going to go on the top of your card,” SFAHS event coordinator Courtney Stegenga said.

The special cards can now be ordered for $7 each until February 10th.

“You can send it to a loved one, your grandchild, your mom, or even your children if you want,” Stegenga said.

Last year, animals at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society helped make about 230 valentines.

“The money is going to go straight back to our animals and their medical care, their food care, so any amount of money that we get in really helps these animals,” SFAHS volunteer coordinator Dana Konzem said.

And the animals-turned-artists are showing a little love in return.

“It’s a good way to have our animals involved in Valentine’s Day and the spirit of love and giving,” Stegenga said.

The valentines will arrive in the mail.

