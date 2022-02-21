SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those who can’t count on a warm place to rest on a night like Monday’s, frigid weather can be life-threatening. The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House shelter in central Sioux Falls has 20 beds for women and 80 for men, but they have been over capacity of late.

“Recently since mid-February we have really seen a huge spike in numbers, as many as 180 or more individual guests,” executive director Madeline Shields said. “We have 100 beds for individuals.”

Nevertheless, Shields says the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is ready.

“Our garbage bill is up and our electricity bill and our water bill is all higher than it was before, and so that’s the nature of the beast,” Shields said. “When we’re doing so many more showers and we’re feeding more people, we’re using more resources here in the building.”

30-year-old guest Kahyla Richardson isn’t sure what her world would be like without the facility.

“Right now, I honestly don’t know where I would be, because they’ve kind of took me in, they’ve took me under the wing, they’ve given me clothes, jackets, they help feed us every day, they give us a place to sleep,” Richardson said. “They really help us get on our feet while we try to figure things out.”

Generally, when the temperature drops, there are more guests.

“We want people inside where it’s safe, it’s warm, and then we can help them with other resources,” Shields said. “We can connect them to case management, and we can connect them to social workers in town or addiction counselors.”

Shields says the facility is in need of hats and gloves; you can find their website here.