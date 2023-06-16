SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group has been celebrating Founder’s Day of our parent company Nexstar Media Group by spending time in the community helping local non-profits. That included sorting donations at the Volunteers of America Dakotas’ GreaterGoods in Sioux Falls.

The GreaterGoods warehouse is swapping-out plastic shelving for more sturdy metal shelves. Some assembly, and disassembly, required.

“It’s tedious work but we know we’re doing good, so we’re proud of what we’re doing here,” KELO TV Business Manager Jeff Turner said.

Volunteers of America opened the warehouse last summer to offer new, and like-new donated merchandise at low-cost to non-profits.

“We’ve distributed well over 100-thousand items at this point, saving our members hundreds of thousands of dollars,” VOA Children, Youth & Family Managing Director Sarah Hanson said.

GreaterGoods collects these donated items and then redistributes them to local non-profits, churches, schools and day cares for a small fee so those organizations don’t have to spend a lot of money for the supplies.

“Furniture is another really popular thing. Some of those things that are nice to have but a non-profit would never be able to prioritize getting new furniture for their waiting room until they can get it here,” Hanson said.

KELOLAND Media Group employees also sorted and stacked school supplies in the warehouse.

“It’s nice to see people outside the office doing things. We already work as a team during newscasts, so it’s cool to work as a team doing something else,” KELO TV newscast director Haili Cornell said.

Teamwork has a long and productive shelf life when it’s part of our Founder’s Day of Caring.

Our KELOLAND Media Group employees also helped out at the Children’s Home Society, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and East River Legal Services.