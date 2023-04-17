SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sheldon man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother in March.

According to court documents, Nathaniel Kassel, 41, pleaded not guilty on Friday to his charge of first-degree murder.

Nathaniel Kassel

Iowa authorities said Jody Lynn Duskin, 62, of Sheldon, was found deceased inside her home by a family member on March 23. Her death was been ruled as a homicide. Duskin is Kassel’s mother.

Court documents stated that Kassel had contacted family, telling them that he was planning to kill her. Kassel was staying with Duskin on the day of the incident.

Kassel was arrested in Flandreau, South Dakota on March 24 for the murder of his mother, Jody Duskin. He was extradited to Iowa after his initial arrest. Among three cases, he was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of fifth-degree theft, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and felon in possession of a firearm. The charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent felon in possession of a firearm have since been dismissed.

Kassel has requested a speedy trial. A jury trial for Kassel has been ordered for June 20, with a pretrial conference on May 15.