SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring is right around the corner.

While many people look forward to the sunshine and warmer temperatures, it’s also a leading time of the year for suicide.

KELOLAND News spoke with a family who lost their 14 year old daughter to suicide and are now telling their story in the hopes of spreading awareness and support.

“It’s a club nobody wants to be in,” Celia Farmer said.

Celia and Tim Farmer are coming up on the 5 year anniversary of the passing of their daughter, Mali.

“She was.. she lit up every room she walked into and.. she always had a smile, she always had a smile on her face, she was…she was just a really good kid,” Tim Farmer, Sioux Falls said.

Mali was months away from her 15th birthday when everything changed.

“She brought a note into us, she woke us up at about 11 and the note, she wrote it on a sticky tab, said ‘I want to kill myself,” Celia Farmer said.

They took Mali to Avera Behavior Health to get her help. When she returned home, it seemed like she was getting better.

“The last time I went to check on her, the door was locked, and she didn’t answer, and I knew something was wrong.. I picked the lock to get the door open and that’s when I found her,” Tim Farmer said. “She hung herself.. in her closet… with her bed sheet,” Celia Farmer said.

The Farmers say they haven’t shared this part of the story with others, but they wanted to tell it now not just for their own healing but to raise awareness and prevent this from happening to others.

“We just felt it was important for us to share our story so that if there are families out there that are going though the same thing we did, we don’t want them to feel alone,” Celia Farmer, Sioux Falls, said.

Depression can affect anyone, no matter their age. That’s why experts say it’s so important to watch and listen to those close to you. Warning signs include acting differently, new emotions or changes in eating and sleeping patterns.

“If we get someone the help they need, there is recovery, recovery is possible, and that’s something we need to be aware of as well, letting people know there is hope and there is recovery,” Shari Nelson, executive director of South Dakota National Alliance Mental Illness said.”

You can find numbers to hotlines that deal with mental challenges and/or suicide prevention here.