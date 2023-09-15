SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week a man is charged with manslaughter in Omaha after crashing his car into another and killing a young woman from Sioux Falls. Mark Carlson, who’s a surgeon professor for the medical center department at the University of Nebraska, was traveling about 100 mph when he collided with Anna Bosma’s car on the night of Sept. 1.

Bosma’s childhood friend says they were practically sisters. Allyson Gage has been friends with Anna Bosma since they were in fourth grade.

“She was like my biggest role model even when we were kids. Anna was an AP, an honor student like she was in everything,” said Gage.

The two went through school together and considered each other family.

“She was a big sister. We never really had one. But she was because after I became really close with her and the Bosmas, she became my mom calls them “bonus kids,” said Gage.

Bosma grew up in Sioux Falls and recently graduated from South Dakota State University with an exercise science degree. Gage says her love for animals reminds her of Snow White.

“She loved animals when we were kids her house was always just filled of animals she had a hedgehog she had to chicken when I first met her. She had fish, she had hermit crabs. She had anything then they had a dog and their house was just full of animals all the time,” said Gage.

Bosma was also an artist. She drew a tattoo for Gage a few years ago.

“She drew it of course and the stars are my five siblings, she drew me as the middle one. I’m going to get her signature,” said Gage.

Gage says she thinks about her all the time.

“I think just being more like Anna is what a lot of them would say and me too. I think about it a lot when I’m at work too. Like what would Anna do? How would she do this creatively? How would she treat this person? Stuff like that because she was just a very kind, caring, compassionate person,” said Gage.

Bosma was only 22 years old.

“I think that Anna will be missed by a lot of people. I know I miss her. I visit her all the time already,” said Gage.

The Omaha Police Department says Carlson who caused the crash was in a racing road rage incident before the collision. He is still in the hospital but will be charged after he is released.