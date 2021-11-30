‘Sharing the Table’ gala raising money for food giveaways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food insecurity affects a lot of families in KELOLAND, even more so during the pandemic when people lost jobs.

Now add into that inflation; people are struggling to put food on the table.



That’s why there’s going to be a big fundraiser Wednesday night at the Sioux Falls Convention Center to support what’s become one of the biggest food giveaways in the region.

“Food insecurity is at an all-time high,” Josh Hayes assistant manager of the Faith Temple Food Giveaway said.

Week after week, month after month people line up to get food at the Faith Temple Food Giveaway.

But organizers are now needing your help to keep it going.

“All the costs are rising with food insecurity,” Josh said.

It takes money, transportation and volunteers.

That’s why tomorrow night at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, there’ll be an inaugural gala called ‘Sharing The Table.’

“We are having a concert, a live auction in addition to more than $25,000 in prizes to be given away during the event,” Josh said.

It’s to raise money, so these food giveaways can continue.

“Tomorrow night will be interesting, I don’t know quite what to expect,” Faith Temple pastor Jeff Hayes said.

Faith Temple pastor Jeff Hayes, who organized the very first food giveaway back in 2009, is confident people will show up to help his mission and that’s to make sure no one goes hungry.

He’s grateful for all the support he’s gotten over the years.

“We are surprised, but we live in a wonderful community so there are people who have come to help us we didn’t even know,” Jeff said.

Now he’s counting on some of those same supporters to share in the excitement of the very first ‘Sharing the Table’ fundraiser.

“It’s an event just to be able to come together as a community and celebrate the work that’s being done in the community to fight hunger and food insecurity,” Josh said.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Tickets start at $50.

To learn more click on the links provided here: Sharing The Table and Faith Temple Food Giveaway