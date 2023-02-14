SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) –A Sioux Falls non-profit is teaming up with other organizations in Sioux Falls to Share the Love this Valentine’s Day.

Apolonia Davalos was invited to sing at Union Gospel Mission’s UGM) second annual Share the Love event today.

She says it’s important to share the love through the arts.

“Arts are healing, it brings the community together from all walks of life, where we can meet and connect with one another,” Davalos said.

“We’re going to just really bombard people with love,” Weber said.

Members of non-profit organizations in Sioux Falls spent the afternoon creating a variety of Valentine’s Day cards, crafts and presents for residents.

“We’re saying, hey, we want to love on you. We want to build strength in our relationships. So come and hang out with us and do these things. So we can support the community in general,” Eric Weber, CEO of UGM said.

The goal of the event is to build a community with organizations who work to help those who need it most.

“We’re doing cards and sewing pillows and making all kinds of stuff for people that are just might be lonely today,” Weber said.

“Events like these are significant and integral to our community. Because this is how why and where we come together. This is where we get to really live out that mission,” said Apolonia Davalos, performer.

A mission of love to be shared with everyone this Valentine’s Day.

The event was hosted by the art studio of Union Gospel Mission. Elly Heckle with UGM says they are planning more events centered around the space.