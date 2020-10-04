Sharing kindness at the Women on the Prairie Conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the last 25 years, the Presentation Sisters in Aberdeen, South Dakota have been hosting a Women on the Prairie Conference.

In 1995, the Presentation Sisters started their Women on the Prairie Conference.

“There wasn’t very many women’s events at that point in time. So, the Sisters were leaders, trendsetters, edgewalkers — as they like to call themselves — and decided that they would do this for people and for women,” Barb Grosz with the Presentation Sisters said.

This year, the event had to turn virtual. And in 2020, it’s a message especially applicable.

“Come March, we certainly realized that the message of hope was needed so desperately in so many lives and in so many ways,” Grosz said.

That’s why Nicole Phillips was invited to speak.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of fear in our world right now and really a great remedy for that fear is kindness,” Phillips said.

Phillips is an author based out of Aberdeen who describes herself as a “kindness advocate.” Her book, “The Negativity Remedy”, was just published at the beginning of September.

“That book really has kind of the ‘how-to guide’ on really elevating your level of joy and decreasing your level of stress through this mindfullness practice of kindness,” Phillips said.

Phillips says 10 years ago she was on the verge of being an alcoholic.

“So, I was in this space where life was really passionless and pointless and really felt mundane. And it was just through the study of kindness, of doing one random act of kindness and realizing that that felt so great that I thought, you know, if everyone tried this, everyone would get this feeling and kindness would be contagious,” Phillips said.

That’s why now, her full-time job is talking and writing about kindness.

“I’m constantly reminded about all the good that’s happening in the world, so I can’t help but share it with other people,” Phillips said.

People like those attending the Women on the Prairie Conference.

“My heart was full seeing the comments and, you know, the chat window just explode with women just being so filled up and knowing that the message was something that really needed to be heard and they want to share it, they want to live it, they want it to a part of their lives,” Grosz said.

Phillips is originally from Wisconsin, but moved to South Dakota with her husband about a year and a half ago.