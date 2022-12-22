SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holiday season is a time to share with family and friends, but one group of coworkers are spreading some cheer amongst each other.

Staff at the Good Samaritan Society National Campus are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Senior pastor Christy Hallenbeck Ask helped organize a ‘Carols and Cocoa’ event.

“Just as folks are celebrating the holiday season with their families at home, we wanted to create that atmosphere for our work family as well, we talk a lot about our Sanford and Good Sam family, we spend a lot of time together and so wanted to have a really fun few minutes around the piano,” senior pastor, Christy Hallenbeck Ask said.

Staff gathered to sing tunes like The First Noel and Oh Little Town of Bethlehem.

“The staff has picked out hymns that everyone will know, because they’ve got to sing,” director of government relations, Tom Syverson said.

“This is really part of a long tradition to gather at 10 a.m. in this space so we decided to have a fund spin on that, that long standing tradition, to sing Christmas carols,” Hallenbeck Ask said.

Leading the holiday hymns on the piano is the director of government relations, Tom Syverson.

“Music has always been a part of what we do here at Good Samaritan, so I started as administrator and played for residents and now I play here when called upon,” Syverson said.

Sharing songs and Christmas cheer ahead of the holiday weekend.

“We recognize people celebrate the holiday season in lots of different and diverse ways and we celebrate that at Sanford and Good Sam so part of our hope this morning is we are creating an environment everyone feels welcome in to come and enjoy some cookies, cocoa, and carols together,” Hallenbeck Ask said.

This was the first time an event like this had been organized for the staff.