Shared experiences at the Parade of Lights

Friday night brought the annual Parade of Lights to downtown Sioux Falls. It was cold with a slight snowy rain (or perhaps rainy snow) falling, but it was also scenic, providing a great backdrop for scenes that define this time of year in Sioux Falls.

Ahead of the parade, KELOLAND News talked with this year’s grand marshal Mike Cooper and junior grand marshal Katie Jensen.

“I go to this almost every year with my family, so it’s a big part of my life,” Jensen said.

“I think it helps bring us together and says Sioux Falls is a fun place to be,” Cooper said. “Let’s celebrate what we have here to offer, not only for people that live in Sioux Falls, but for the whole region, because people come here from out of town, just for this activity.”

It’s an experience to take this all in, yes, but more than that, it’s a shared experience.

“It’s just kind of a family tradition to come out and see the lights and enjoy, and have a good time with all sorts of family and friends, so,” Cassie Wise of Brandon, South Dakota said. “Been coming here since I was a kid.”

Kiel and Emily Dailey of Dell Rapids are here with 10-month-old Grayson. For him, this is all new.

“We actually went when we were first married, then we moved back out to Spearfish,” Kiel Dailey said. “Now we’re here, and we want to do the same things with him, so. Make sure that he can go all these Parade of Lights and the things that we used to do.”

And there’s a lot to take in when you’re along this parade route.

“I think he’s having a blast; long as he’s got a full belly, stuff to look at, I think he does well,” Kiel Dailey said.

Watch the parade: