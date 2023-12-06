SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cities, towns, farms, and rural homes across KELOLAND are getting decorated for Christmas. Share your holiday decoration photos with us and we will post them on our website, social media and newscasts.

Send in photos of your decorated house, tree, lights, family or friends. We’ll take ugly sweater pictures too!

Details of the photos are helpful, such as an address, or approximate area or anything that identifies the subject matter.

We will post a new set of photos every Saturday now through Christmas.

Attach and send your photo(s) to: ushare@keloland.com We will send a photo release to you to sign and email back to us prior to publishing.