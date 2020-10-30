Share photos of Halloween decorations, creative costumes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are still plenty of options when it comes to celebrating the spooky holiday that include scary decorations and creative costumes.

We want to see what you’ve come up with to make Halloween 2020 memorable. Share photos by emailing images to uShare@keloland.com along with your name, location and brief description. We’ll include the photos in an online slideshow and possibly use them on KELOLAND News broadcasts as well.