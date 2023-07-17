SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is inviting people to share their ideas on the master plan for Family Park in the western part of the city.

A Public Input Session is scheduled for Monday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. CT at Jefferson High School. The goal of the meeting is to develop a road map for future park improvements.

Family Park opened in 2010 near West 12th Street and Ellis Road. The 245-acre park includes two fishing ponds, a boat ramp, walking trails and dog park.

Family Park map | Courtesy City of Sioux Falls

In 2018, a family donated 154 acres to the park, which will allow for expansion and future development.